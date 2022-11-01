Trucking & Taxes – November 2022

Land Line
October 2022
Barry G. Fowler
Business
OOIDA’s Truck to Success three-day course returns in October with a curriculum aimed at helping prospective owner-operators.
By Land Line Staff | October 2022
Election season is here, and the opportunity to shape outcomes that matter to you and your business come along with it.
By Keith Goble | October 2022
The upcoming midterm elections offer the most opportunity to weigh-in on races and issues at federal, state and local levels of government.
The 2022 midterm elections are going to come down to the wire. OOIDA’s Collin Long says truckers can’t afford to skip voting.
By Collin Long | October 2022
