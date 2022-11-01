OOIDA helps members spot fake notices

truck to success

Business

Building a foundation

OOIDA’s Truck to Success three-day course returns in October with a curriculum aimed at helping prospective owner-operators.

By Land Line Staff | October 2022

elections

Business

Prep for the polls

Election season is here, and the opportunity to shape outcomes that matter to you and your business come along with it.

By Keith Goble | October 2022

ballot

Business

Offices on your ballot

The upcoming midterm elections offer the most opportunity to weigh-in on races and issues at federal, state and local levels of government.

By Keith Goble | October 2022

election

Business

OOIDA members can’t afford to skip the election

The 2022 midterm elections are going to come down to the wire. OOIDA’s Collin Long says truckers can’t afford to skip voting.

By Collin Long | October 2022