Arkansas laws in effect Aug. 1 cover road safety issues

Multiple new Arkansas laws that cover road safety issues are set to take effect on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Platooning

One new law revises the state’s truck platooning rules.

Since 2017, the state has permitted platooning as long as an actively engaged driver was located in each cab of affected trucks. Trucks in a platoon also are permitted to be within 200 feet of the lead truck.

The new law revises statute to loosen the driver requirement. The change removes the requirement for an engaged driver to be located in each cab. Instead, the revised rule authorizes only the lead truck to have a driver in the cab.

Advocates say truck platooning saves fuel due to reduced aerodynamic drag, lessens traffic congestion and improves highway safety. Some supporters acknowledge it works best on relatively flat, divided highways outside of populated areas.

Critics question how automated vehicles and traditional vehicles will interact on roadways. Others doubt whether widespread use of the technology is realistic.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s John A. Volpe National Transportation Systems Center reports that Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations are likely to get in the way of automated technology.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recognizes that the rapid development of autonomous technology has a lot of potential. However, the Association points out the technology poses challenges as it relates to commercial vehicles and highway safety.

At this time, there are no companies that use platooning in the state.

Ticket cameras

Also in effect the first of the month is new authority for law enforcement in the state to use traffic cameras to enforce speed limits in certain areas.

Specifically, the new law permits the use of speed cameras in work zones. Workers must be present in the area for cameras to be used for enforcement.

Law enforcement is required to be stationed at the end of highway or interstate work zones. An officer would have authority to issue a warning or a citation.

If no warning or citation is issued, the law states that data and images will be automatically deleted.

Additionally, signage must be posted to alert travelers to the presence of speed cameras.

Highway pedestrians

One more new law covers pedestrians on highways.

The new law prohibits pedestrians within the boundaries of controlled-access highways.

Exceptions along a state highway or street are included for construction personnel, vehicle breakdowns, wrecks, and emergencies.

The new rule “is designed for an unhindered flow of traffic without intersections, traffic signals, or property access.”

Violators would face up to a $100 fine.

Other states with similar rules include Florida, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. LL

