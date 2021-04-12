With the release of the most recent Energy Information Administration report on April 12, it is now three straight weeks of falling diesel prices.

The national average, according to the EIA’s report, is now $3.129, down from $3.144, a week ago.

In the Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions, prices fell by more than 2 cents. The lowest average price per gallon is $2.924 in the Gulf Coast, while California has the highest average price ($3.975).

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 62.2 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.129, down 1.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.10, down 1.4 cents.

New England – $3.071, down one-half of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.257, down 1.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.001, down 1.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.061, down 2.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.924, down 1 cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.256, down 2.3 cents.

West Coast – $3.644, down nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.248, down 1.1 cents.

California – $3.975, down three-fifths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2.7 cents to $3.067, according to a Monday, April 12, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

ProMiles reports a decrease in fuel prices across all 10 regions, including an almost 4-cent decrease in the Midwest and a 2.6-cent drop in the Rocky Mountain region.

This week, the lowest average price per gallon ($2.917) is in the Gulf Coast region.

The U.S. average diesel price is 68.1 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.067, down 2.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.055, down 1.9 cents.

New England – $3.061, down 1.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.224, down 1.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.962, down 2 cents.

Midwest – $3.038, down 3.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.917, down 2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.287, down 2.6 cents.

West Coast – $3.452, down 1.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.172, down 1.4 cents.

California – $3.86, down nine-tenths of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.082 for Monday, April 12.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.091 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.056 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.535 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

Last week’s fuel report is here.