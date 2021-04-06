Diesel prices dropped for the second consecutive week, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released on April 5.

All 10 regions showed declining prices, with the national average now $3.144, down from $3.161, a week ago.

The Lower Atlantic saw the biggest decrease, while prices in the Midwest and Gulf Coast also fell by more than 2 cents.

$2.934 per gallon in the Gulf Coast is the lowest average price compared to $3.981 in California, which is the highest.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 59.6 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.144, down 1.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.114, down 1.6 cents.

New England – $3.076, down 1.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.268, down three-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.018, down 2.3 cents.

Midwest – $3.083, down 2.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.934, down 2.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.279, down 1.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.653, down three-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.259, down 1.3 cents.

California – $3.981, down one-tenth of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 4.9 cents to $3.094, according to a Monday, April 5, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

ProMiles reports a decrease in fuel prices in nine of the 10 regions. California, which also has the highest price per gallon, was the only region to report an increase.

The Rocky Mountain region experienced the largest decrease with prices dropping 10.5 cents. And in the Midwest, the average price per gallon is more than seven cents less this week.

$2.937 is the lowest average price in the Gulf Coast region.

The U.S. average diesel price is 66.8 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.094, down 4.9 cents.

East Coast – $3.074, down 2.4 cents.

New England – $3.075, up 1.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.240, down 2.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.982, down 2.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.077, down 7.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.937, down 2.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.313, down 10.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.464, down 1.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.186, down 2.3 cents.

California – $3.869, up two-fifths of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.091 for Monday, April 5.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.091 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.974 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.573 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

