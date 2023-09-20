Wyoming panel pursues fee on certain out-of-state electric vehicles

Pursuit underway at the Wyoming statehouse would supplement transportation funding via certain electric vehicles.

The increased popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles has one state legislative panel looking at how to stay ahead of the growth and capture needed transportation revenue.

More than 32 states have already acted to impose a special registration fee for plug-in electric vehicles, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Most of those states also assess a fee on plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Fees range from about $50 annually for plug-in electric vehicles in Colorado, Hawaii and South Dakota to $225 annually for plug-in electric vehicles in Washington.

Wyoming already collects a $200 registration fee from the state’s electric vehicle owners to benefit road maintenance. No fee is charged to owners of hybrid vehicles.

Wyoming panel looks at new revenue collection strategy

The Wyoming Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee met recently to discuss the possibility of tapping more electric vehicle owners to help cover road maintenance needs.

The panel voted 13-9 to move forward with legislation that calls for out-of-state electric vehicles to supplement transportation funding. Specifically, legislators agreed to pursue a plan to collect a tax on out-of-state vehicles at Level 3 DC fast charging stations.

The tax rate would be set at 4 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Advocates say DC fast charging is ideal for travelers covering extended distances with short recharge stops and that collecting a tax on out-of-state electric vehicles will create another transportation revenue source for the state.

“The idea is to try to catch … those out-of-state folks and tax them for the use of our roads,” Sen. Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne, told the committee.

Rep. Cody Wylie, R-Rock Springs, asked to add a provision to the bill draft that would charge a $100 annual fee for plug-in hybrids registered in the state. The committee approved including the provision in the bill draft.

The bill can be considered during the 2024 regular session.

The state of Georgia implemented a similar rule earlier this summer.

In addition to a $200 yearly fee already collected on alternative fueled passenger vehicles, a new Georgia law taxes electricity for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Charging stations in the state have charged for the amount of time spent at the pump.

The new law requires those drivers to pay for the kilowatt power used. The change is described as similar to paying for fuel by the gallon.

Stations are responsible for posting their prices. State inspectors will be responsible for monitoring to make sure customers get the electricity they pay for.

A state excise tax of 2.84 cents also is collected. The revenue will be used to help pay for road work.

The $200 registration fee now paid by electric vehicle owners remains unchanged. LL

