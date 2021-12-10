Winter weather storm closes I-80 in Wyoming, moving northeast

It is time for truckers to bust out those tire chains and check forecasts for winter weather storms, especially in Washington state, the Northern Plains and Mississippi Valley.

A winter storm is hovering over Wyoming, causing several road closures. As of noon local time on Friday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting the following weather-related closures:

Interstate 80 (one direction open in some stretches).

State Route 30/287 between Interstate 80 Walcott junction and divided highway at mile marker 308.

State Route 59 between state Route 94 in Douglas and Edward Road at mile marker 67.

State Route 22 (Teton Pass) near Idaho state line. No trailer traffic

State Route 430 between Rock Springs and Colorado state line.

WYDOT reminds drivers that it prohibits parking on the roadway, even during winter closures. Up-to-date closures are available at WyoRoad.info.

Meanwhile in Washington state, winter weather is requiring vehicles to chain up.

Interstate 90 eastbound near North Bend shut down on Thursday after several crashes. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, many vehicles failed to have required tire chains. I-90 eastboundwas reopened as of publication. However, vehicles must have chains except for all- and four-wheel drive vehicles. WSDOT advises traction tires on I-90 westbound.

Chain laws vary state by state. Some states require them, others do not. Among states that require tire chains, there are more rules about what type, where and when. For the full list of state chain laws, click here.

As of Friday afternoon, WSDOT is not reporting in major closures.

The winter storm that hit Wyoming is moving east/northeast toward northern Michigan. According to the National Weather Service’s short-range forecast, a band of snowy weather is expected to cover most of Nebraska on Friday. Northwest Iowa, the southern half of Minnesota, most of Wisconsin and northwest Michigan are in the trajectory as well.

Beginning Friday night, a large swath of the Mississippi Valley is expecting precipitation. Forecasts predict precipitation of some kind for most of the United States east of the Mississippi River. However, that will likely be rain, not snow. LL

