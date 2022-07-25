Wildfires causing road issues in California and Idaho

Wildfires are raging throughout the U.S., with one in California and another in Idaho causing some road closures.

As extreme heat leads to drought conditions in many parts of the nation, wildfires are popping up, especially in the West. The Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park and the Moose Fire in Idaho are rapidly growing in size, resulting in nearby road closures.

Oak Fire

In California, the Oak Fire has ballooned to nearly 17,000 acres near Yosemite National Park.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the following road closures are in place:

State Route 140 from state Route 49 north to Ponderosa Way.

Carstens Road

Triangle Road from state Route 140 to state Route 49 and all side roads.

Jerseydale Road.

Silva Road from Cole Road to Triangle Road.

Wass Road.

Tip Top Road.

Darrah at state Route 49.

Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek.

McNally Road.

Woodland Drive.

Brooks Road.

Bootjack Lane.

Cole Road.

Carlton from Triangle to Morningstar.

Allred from state Route 140 to Morningstar.

Morningstar from Carlton to Allred including all side roads.

Cal Fire reports the wildfire began on July 22 at approximately 2 p.m. As of Monday morning, the Oak Fire is nearly 17,000 acres and at 10% containment.

The wildfire began near state Route 140 and Carstens Road near Midpines.

Wildfire near Idaho/Montana border

Meanwhile in Idaho, the Moose Fire is burning nearly 36,000 acres near the Montana border.

Although the Idaho Department of Transportation is not reporting any significant closures, IDOT is urging motorists to drive with extreme caution on U.S. Route 93. Motorists also should expect delays, reduced visibility, reduced speeds and speed restrictions enforcement.

There are reports of reduced speeds from mile marker 326 to mile marker 350, 5 to 43 miles north of Salmon. The speed limit is being reduced to 45 mph between mile marker 312 to mile marker 332. However, IDOT states that it has received feedback indicating that there may be a problem with that report and is investigating.

The Moose Fire began at approximately 4 p.m. on July 17. The wildfire is about 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho. The cause is unknown. LL