West Virginia Legislature nears passage of bills to pay for road work

Road work in West Virginia could soon get a boost.

Gov. Jim Justice a week ago called state legislators back for a special session to address economic policy and road work.

Two bills focus on road revenue.

The first bill, SB1027, takes advantage of the state’s budget surplus to pay for upgrades to secondary roads around the state. The Senate bill transfers $150 million for maintenance work.

An identical House version, HB127, would appropriate revenue from the state’s general fund to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways.

Both bills specify that $100 million would be used for projects. The remaining $50 million would be allotted for equipment.

SB1027 passed the Legislature on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and has moved to the governor’s desk. HB127 awaits a House floor vote.

Third round for roads

The most recent pursuit at the statehouse marks the third time in as many years that state lawmakers will consider legislation that uses money available to the state to boost transportation funding.

Justice also called special sessions each of the past two years to address the need to tap a surplus to aid transportation projects.

The governor points out that passage of this year’s legislation would bring the total state investment in roads since he took office in 2017 to more than $2 billion. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from West Virginia is available.