West Virginia Legislature approves $150 million for roadwork

August 18, 2023

Keith Goble

|

Roadwork in West Virginia is getting another shot in the arm.

Gov. Jim Justice recently called state legislators back for a special session to address economic policy and roadwork. Lawmakers were already scheduled to be at the Capitol for interim meetings.

The Legislature approved two notable bills that focus on road revenue. The governor quickly signed into law the bills that transfer $150 million for maintenance work.

Previously SB1026, the first new law appropriates revenue from the state’s general fund to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways. The second new law, SB1027, takes advantage of the state’s budget surplus to pay for upgrades to secondary roads around the state.

The appropriation specifies that $100 million will be used for projects. The remaining $50 million will be allotted for equipment.

Third round for roads

The latest pursuit at the statehouse marks the third time in as many years that state lawmakers approved legislation that taps money already available to the state to boost transportation funding.

Justice also called special sessions each of the past two years to address the need to tap a surplus to aid transportation projects.

The governor pointed out that passage of this year’s legislation brings the total state investment in roads to more than $2 billion since he took office in 2017. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from West Virginia is available.

Related News

speed limiters

West Virginia

Podcast: Speed limiters could be coming to New York City

Two state lawmakers want to put speed limiters on the vehicles of people with multiple speed enforcement camera tickets in New York City.

By Mark Reddig | August 15

Love's

News

Love’s opens new location in Tonopah, Nev.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location in Tonopah, Nev., adding more truck parking spaces to the city’s infrastructure.

By Land Line Staff | August 18

Brake Safety Week

News

CVSA’s Brake Safety Week enforcement blitz starts Sunday

Truckers, it’s time to take a close look at your brakes. CVSA’s Brake Safety Week enforcement blitz starts Sunday, Aug. 20.

By Land Line Staff | August 18

autonomous

News

Truckport for autonomous trucks opens in Georgia

A truckport for autonomous trucks has opened at the Pilot Travel Center near Atlanta. Pilot partnered with Kodiak Robotics on the facility.

By SJ Munoz | August 18

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.