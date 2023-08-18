West Virginia Legislature approves $150 million for roadwork

Roadwork in West Virginia is getting another shot in the arm.

Gov. Jim Justice recently called state legislators back for a special session to address economic policy and roadwork. Lawmakers were already scheduled to be at the Capitol for interim meetings.

The Legislature approved two notable bills that focus on road revenue. The governor quickly signed into law the bills that transfer $150 million for maintenance work.

Previously SB1026, the first new law appropriates revenue from the state’s general fund to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways. The second new law, SB1027, takes advantage of the state’s budget surplus to pay for upgrades to secondary roads around the state.

The appropriation specifies that $100 million will be used for projects. The remaining $50 million will be allotted for equipment.

Third round for roads

The latest pursuit at the statehouse marks the third time in as many years that state lawmakers approved legislation that taps money already available to the state to boost transportation funding.

Justice also called special sessions each of the past two years to address the need to tap a surplus to aid transportation projects.

The governor pointed out that passage of this year’s legislation brings the total state investment in roads to more than $2 billion since he took office in 2017. LL

