Werner Enterprises will transport 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Werner Enterprises will be part of a tradition that dates back to 1964 after being selected to haul the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Werner was recommended by Kenworth and chosen based on industry reputation, according to Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors, which assists the USDA Forest Service in coordinating this annual event.

“Werner’s selection as the 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree project carrier is truly an honor and testament to our hard work in keeping America moving, no matter the task,” Derek Leathers, chairman, president and CEO of Werner, said in a statement. “The professional drivers entrusted with this prestigious project are highly skilled and embody our core values of safety, service and leadership. They will do an exceptional job carrying out this unique project and tribute to our country.”

Werner is the sixth-largest truckload carrier in the United States, operating nearly 8,300 tractors and 30,000 trailers. Of its more than 14,000 employees, 20% are military veterans. Since 2022, Werner has received over 30 awards recognizing its efforts through sustainability, safety and serving local communities.

Werner Enterprises will deliver a 63’ tall gift to the nation when they transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Monongahela National Forest to Washington, D.C. Please welcome Werner as our 2023 truck carrier! https://t.co/yMHxv6FgJ8 @One_Werner @KenworthTruckCo pic.twitter.com/tgWA8vmF9H — U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree (@USCapitolTree) August 16, 2023

The transportation process will begin at the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, where this year’s tree will be harvested in November before arriving at its final destination on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

In addition to the 63-foot tree, Werner also will deliver thousands of handmade ornaments made by West Virginians, as well as small trees for military families stationed at Joint Base Andrews.

Hauling the tree on behalf of the Omaha, Neb.-based asset-based logistics provider will be Jesus Davila and Tim Dean. Steve and Gina Jones, a husband-and-wife team, will transport the ornaments and 84 companion trees.

All four drivers have “impeccable safety records, extensive community service and received recognition through various prestigious driver awards,” the company said.

A Kenworth T680 signature edition will be used to deliver the tree.

Events are scheduled to take place along the route.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program is an initiative that brings together the USDA Forest Service and communities through local, state and national partners to celebrate the spirit of the season and the great outdoors, says the program’s website.

Follow the delivery process or learn how to get involved at uscapitolchristmastree.com. LL

