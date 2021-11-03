Voters in seven states decide on transportation initiatives

During the Nov. 2 election voters in states across the country had their say on various transportation initiatives with billions of dollars at stake. Land Line tracked measures covering statewide, county and local ballot initiatives. Here is a state-by-state breakdown of how some notable initiatives fared on ballots.

Colorado

Amendment 78: Statewide

Whether to transfer the power to appropriate custodial funds to the Colorado General Assembly. Custodial funds, or revenue generated outside state government, now are appropriated by the state treasurer. Affected funds include federal transportation aid.

FAILED

Question 1A: El Paso County

Whether to use about $15 million in surplus revenues from Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights revenue funds largely for transportation work. About $13 million would be devoted to 17 roadway improvement projects. The remaining amount would be used for other work that includes parks and trails.

FAILED

Issue 2I: city of Boulder

Whether to extend a 0.3% local sales and use tax for 15 years. Passage would fund capital improvement projects that include maintaining and improvement of roads. The tax is estimated to raise $11.5 million annually.

PASSED

Issue 2J: city of Boulder

Whether to authorize issuing $110 million in bonds for projects that include road work. Bonds would be repaid through an extension of the 0.3% local sales and use tax.

PASSED

Question 2C: city of Denver

Whether to tap bonds for $63.3 million in transportation work. Specifically, money would be used for road construction, pedestrian projects, and other “transportation safety improvements.”

PASSED

Georgia

Question 1: Fulton County

Whether to renew a 0.75% sales tax for five years. The extension would raise $546 million for road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements. The existing tax includes funding for transit. The extension would not include transit.

PASSED

Question 1: Henry County

Whether to implement a sales tax of 1% for five years. The increase would pay for $245 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements. Money would be distributed among the county and four municipalities.

PASSED

Question 1: Madison County

Whether to implement a sales tax of 1% for five years. The increase would pay for $13 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements.

PASSED

Question 1: Monroe County

Would implement a 1% sales tax for five years. The increase would pay for $17 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements.

PASSED

Question 1: Oconee County

Whether to implement a sales tax of 1% for five years. The increase would pay for $56 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements.

FAILED

Question 1: Peach County

Whether to implement a 1% sales tax for five years. The increase would pay for $27 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements.

PASSED

Question 1: Spalding County

Would implement a sales tax of 1% for five years. The increase would pay for $58 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements. More than half the amount, $34 million, is earmarked for road resurfacing.

PASSED

Maine

Question 2: Statewide

Would authorize $105 million in general bond revenues with $90 million designated for construction and maintenance of state highways and local bridges and $15 million for projects that include the state’s ports, harbors, and transit and freight rail.

PASSED

Ohio

Issue 1: Mahoning County

Whether to increase the county’s 7.25% sales tax by 0.25% for five years. The additional $45 million would be used to pave roads and improve bridges.

PASSED

Texas

Proposition 2: Statewide

Would give counties authorization to use bonds for transportation work in certain areas. Specifically, bonds or notes could be used to finance development of “an unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted area.” Additionally, counties would be prohibited from using the funds from bond issuance to build a toll road.

PASSED

Proposition A: Rockwall County

Whether to authorize $150 million in bonds to pay for roadwork throughout the county. A list of 32 road projects was included in the proposition.

PASSED

Proposition A: Smith County

Whether to renew road bonds for an additional six years. Passage would authorize phase two of a countywide road and bridge capital improvement project. Renewal would allow an additional $45 million in projects to be completed.

PASSED

Proposition A: Tarrant County

Would authorize the issuance of $400 million in general obligation bonds for infrastructure improvements that include purchasing, constructing, reconstructing, improving and maintaining streets, roads, highways and bridges.

PASSED

Proposition A: city of Lubbock

Whether to authorize $174.5 million in bonds to benefit roads. Passage would aid 13 planned road-widening projects.

FAILED

Virginia

Question 1: Arlington County

Whether to authorize issuing $38.7 million in bonds for transportation, road, pedestrian, and transit projects. Allotment would include $17.5 million for road work and $500,000 for bridge maintenance and replacement.

PASSED

Washington

Proposition 1: city of Snoqualmie

Whether to impose a 0.2% sales and use tax to fund transportation improvement programs. The tax is estimated to raise $550,000 yearly. Passage would repeal the existing $40 vehicle license fee collected in the city. The fee raises $406,000 annually.

PASSED

