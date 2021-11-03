Voters in seven states decide on transportation initiatives
November 3, 2021
Keith Goble
|
During the Nov. 2 election voters in states across the country had their say on various transportation initiatives with billions of dollars at stake. Land Line tracked measures covering statewide, county and local ballot initiatives. Here is a state-by-state breakdown of how some notable initiatives fared on ballots.
Colorado
Amendment 78: Statewide
Whether to transfer the power to appropriate custodial funds to the Colorado General Assembly. Custodial funds, or revenue generated outside state government, now are appropriated by the state treasurer. Affected funds include federal transportation aid.
FAILED
Question 1A: El Paso County
Whether to use about $15 million in surplus revenues from Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights revenue funds largely for transportation work. About $13 million would be devoted to 17 roadway improvement projects. The remaining amount would be used for other work that includes parks and trails.
FAILED
Issue 2I: city of Boulder
Whether to extend a 0.3% local sales and use tax for 15 years. Passage would fund capital improvement projects that include maintaining and improvement of roads. The tax is estimated to raise $11.5 million annually.
PASSED
Issue 2J: city of Boulder
Whether to authorize issuing $110 million in bonds for projects that include road work. Bonds would be repaid through an extension of the 0.3% local sales and use tax.
PASSED
Question 2C: city of Denver
Whether to tap bonds for $63.3 million in transportation work. Specifically, money would be used for road construction, pedestrian projects, and other “transportation safety improvements.”
PASSED
Georgia
Question 1: Fulton County
Whether to renew a 0.75% sales tax for five years. The extension would raise $546 million for road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements. The existing tax includes funding for transit. The extension would not include transit.
PASSED
Question 1: Henry County
Whether to implement a sales tax of 1% for five years. The increase would pay for $245 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements. Money would be distributed among the county and four municipalities.
PASSED
Question 1: Madison County
Whether to implement a sales tax of 1% for five years. The increase would pay for $13 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements.
PASSED
Question 1: Monroe County
Would implement a 1% sales tax for five years. The increase would pay for $17 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements.
PASSED
Question 1: Oconee County
Whether to implement a sales tax of 1% for five years. The increase would pay for $56 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements.
FAILED
Question 1: Peach County
Whether to implement a 1% sales tax for five years. The increase would pay for $27 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements.
PASSED
Question 1: Spalding County
Would implement a sales tax of 1% for five years. The increase would pay for $58 million in road, bridge, and other infrastructure improvements. More than half the amount, $34 million, is earmarked for road resurfacing.
PASSED
Maine
Question 2: Statewide
Would authorize $105 million in general bond revenues with $90 million designated for construction and maintenance of state highways and local bridges and $15 million for projects that include the state’s ports, harbors, and transit and freight rail.
PASSED
Ohio
Issue 1: Mahoning County
Whether to increase the county’s 7.25% sales tax by 0.25% for five years. The additional $45 million would be used to pave roads and improve bridges.
PASSED
Texas
Proposition 2: Statewide
Would give counties authorization to use bonds for transportation work in certain areas. Specifically, bonds or notes could be used to finance development of “an unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted area.” Additionally, counties would be prohibited from using the funds from bond issuance to build a toll road.
PASSED
Proposition A: Rockwall County
Whether to authorize $150 million in bonds to pay for roadwork throughout the county. A list of 32 road projects was included in the proposition.
PASSED
Proposition A: Smith County
Whether to renew road bonds for an additional six years. Passage would authorize phase two of a countywide road and bridge capital improvement project. Renewal would allow an additional $45 million in projects to be completed.
PASSED
Proposition A: Tarrant County
Would authorize the issuance of $400 million in general obligation bonds for infrastructure improvements that include purchasing, constructing, reconstructing, improving and maintaining streets, roads, highways and bridges.
PASSED
Proposition A: city of Lubbock
Whether to authorize $174.5 million in bonds to benefit roads. Passage would aid 13 planned road-widening projects.
FAILED
Virginia
Question 1: Arlington County
Whether to authorize issuing $38.7 million in bonds for transportation, road, pedestrian, and transit projects. Allotment would include $17.5 million for road work and $500,000 for bridge maintenance and replacement.
PASSED
Washington
Proposition 1: city of Snoqualmie
Whether to impose a 0.2% sales and use tax to fund transportation improvement programs. The tax is estimated to raise $550,000 yearly. Passage would repeal the existing $40 vehicle license fee collected in the city. The fee raises $406,000 annually.
PASSED
