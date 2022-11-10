Statehouse elections reveal slight change around the country

November 10, 2022

Keith Goble

|

Statehouse elections this fall saw party control in 88 of the nation’s 99 state legislative chambers remain mostly the same.

The National Conference of State Legislatures reports that Republicans now claim the majority in 53 chambers while Democrats rule 38 chambers – changing from 55 and 32 before Nov. 8, respectively.

Immediately following the elections, Land Line found that majorities in four states are undecided. The states are Alaska, Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire.

Majority control is significant because it can often allow a party to control the agenda and advance legislation on its own.

The Minnesota statehouse was split pre-election and now is controlled by Democrats. In Michigan, Democrats claimed the majority from Republicans in both chambers.

The GOP now has the majority of both chambers in 26 states. Democrats have the majority in 18 states. The Pennsylvania and Virginia statehouses are split between the parties.

Nebraska has a single-chamber legislature that is officially nonpartisan but is controlled by Republicans.

Trifectas and triplexes

Immediately following Election Day, there are 37 states that have a trifecta, with Democrats picking up Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Michigan this election cycle. The distinction is for political parties that hold the governorship, the state Senate and state House majorities. Republicans have trifectas in 23 states and Democrats claim it in 14 states.

Additionally, Ballotpedia reports there are 41 state government triplexes, with Republicans holding 23 and Democrats with 18. The term is used to denote where one party controls the offices of governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.

The grip of a party’s control is significant because it can allow for the majority party to push through initiatives despite opposition from the minority party.

With this year’s elections nearly wrapped up, both parties turn their attention to 2024. At that time, 86 of the nation’s 99 chambers will hold state legislative elections. LL

 

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

