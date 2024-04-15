Volvo Group building manufacturing plant in Mexico

The Volvo Group plans to construct a 1.7-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Mexico.

In a news release, Volvo said the new heavy-duty production facility will provide additional capacity to support the growth of Volvo and Mack trucks in U.S. and Canadian markets while supporting truck sales in Mexico and Latin America.

Heavy-duty commercial vehicles for the Volvo and Mack brands will be the focus of the new plant expected to be operational in 2026.

“It will be a complete conventional vehicle assembly facility including cab body-in-white production and paint,” the Volvo news release said. “Adding production in Mexico will deliver logistical efficiencies for supporting sales. It also provides a mature supply and production ecosystem that will complement the U.S. system and increase resilience and flexibility.”

The company added that its Mack Lehigh Valley Operations plant in Pennsylvania and Volvo New River Valley plant in Virginia will remain its main North American heavy truck production sites.

Volvo has invested over $73 million at its Lehigh Valley Operations plant in the past five years, with an additional $80 million in production upgrades planned. The New River Valley plant is completing a six-year, $400-million expansion/upgrade to prepare for production of the new Volvo VNL model.

Volvo expansion plans

In February, a $14.5-million expansion to expand operations at the Mack Truck Roanoke Valley Operations manufacturing facility was announced.

Mack said it was adding 72,000 square feet and 51 new jobs to keep pace with customer demand for its Mack MD and MD Electric series of trucks.

“Mack is committed to making the industrial and product investments we need to be a North American market leader,” Stephen Roy, global president of Mack Trucks, said in February. “This investment and expansion will well-position Mack Trucks for the future.”

The Roanoke Valley Operations plant is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. LL

