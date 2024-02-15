Mack Trucks expanding Virginia manufacturing facility

Mack Trucks has revealed plans for a $14.5 million expansion at its Roanoke Valley Operations manufacturing facility in Virginia.

In a news release, the truck manufacturer said the expansion will add 72,000 square feet to the facility and result in the creation of 51 jobs.

“Mack is committed to making the industrial and product investments we need to be a North American market leader,” Stephen Roy, global president of Mack Trucks, said in a statement. “The expansion of the Roanoke Valley Operations plant will help us grow in a strategic market segment and support our sustainability goals.”

Last October, Mack began production of its battery-electric medium-duty series of diesel trucks, the Mack MD and MD Electric available in Class 6 and 7 ratings. This expansion is a direct response to the demand for that line of trucks, the Greensboro, N.C.-based company said.

“Customer demand for the Mack MD and MD Electric continues to grow beyond our expectations,” Roy added. “This investment and expansion will well-position Mack Trucks for the future.”

Exciting news!We’re investing $14.5 million to expand our Roanoke Valley Operations in Virginia, driven by high demand for our #MackMD Series and #MackMDElectric vehicles. Stephen Roy, our global president, emphasizes the soaring customer demand and discusses how this expansion… pic.twitter.com/o7vzmKgBGz — Mack Trucks (@MackTrucks) February 12, 2024

In addition to Mack’s investment, a $255,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and a Roanoke County incentive package of more than $800,000 also were announced.

The truck manufacturer anticipates construction on the project to begin in April, with completion of what will be a 352,000-square-foot facility to come sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We are proud that Mack Trucks’ initial investment in a new Roanoke County operation four years ago has yielded a second major investment,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “This is truly another (vote) of confidence in Virginia by a global industry leader.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County Economic Development and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to facilitate the project, according to the news release.

Mack trucks are sold, serviced and distributed in over 45 counties. More information about Mack trucks, diesel engines, transmissions and more is available on the company’s website. LL

