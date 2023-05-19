Vertex Energy Inc. launches first renewable diesel facility in Alabama

May 19, 2023

Houston-based Vertex Energy Inc., has completed a $115 million conversion project on its first renewable diesel facility.

Housed at its Mobile, Ala. refinery, the facility is also the first renewable diesel facility in the state.

“We’re not just cutting ribbons, we’re cutting emissions,” Benjamin P. Cowart, Vertex CEO, said in a news release. “The opportunity to bring this kind of innovation to my hometown and the state of Alabama is incredibly meaningful. I believe this is just the beginning as we progress on our commitment to a cleaner environment by creating a sustainable growth path for the energy transition.”

The facility is specifically designed to produce renewable diesel fuel that can be seamlessly integrated as a direct replacement for traditional petroleum diesel, according to the company.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey cuts the ribbon with Vertex Energy CEO Benjamin P Cowart at Vertex’s renewable diesel ribbon-cutting ceremony in Mobile, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)

Soybean oil currently serves as the primary feedstock for the renewable diesel production process. However, the facility has been engineered to use other organic waste fuels in the future.

Vertex plans to collaborate with Alabama soybean farmers will help to strengthen the local agricultural sector while helping to foster a stable transition to renewable energy sources, said the news release.

“By sourcing feedstock locally within our state, Vertex fosters economic growth opportunities from farm-to-facility and offers low-carbon fuel products that contribute to a cleaner environment, not only here, but across the nation,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

The Mobile, Ala. refinery has a capacity of 750,000 barrels per day and over 3.2 million barrels of product storage. Vertex, one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., also operates facilities in Port Arthur, Texas; Marrero, La.; and Belle Chasse, La. LL

