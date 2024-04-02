Vermont to declare solar eclipse emergency

April 2, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Vermont will issue a 24-hour solar eclipse emergency on Monday, April 8.

The northern half of the state will fall within the path of totality on this day, and Vermont officials are expecting a large influx of visitors.

In a news release, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is “strongly urging” commercial motor vehicle drivers traveling to and through the state to consider alternative delivery routes whenever possible to avoid the expected increase in traffic.

The state is also instituting its Saturday, Sunday and holiday restrictions for oversize and overweight commercial vehicles on Monday, April 8. These restrictions will be in effect on state highways during the solar eclipse.

Unless otherwise stated, permits will not be issued for the movement of the following loads:

  • In excess of 108,000 pounds
  • More than 12 feet wide
  • More than 100 feet long

The Vermont Transportation Authority will provide real-time notification related to the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Solar eclipse plans in other states

Vermont isn’t alone in issuing an emergency related to the 2024 solar eclipse.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles also has announced there will be no size/weight-permitted travel allowed on the day of the eclipse.

Those restrictions will affect 83 counties across 480 miles within the path of totality in Texas.

Arkansas is anticipating upward of 1.5 million visitors and has called for a voluntary truck holiday as well as the closure of schools, also encouraging residents to work from home. LL

