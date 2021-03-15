A $1.2 billion transportation funding bill focused on road work is on the verge of approval in the Utah statehouse.

House and Senate lawmakers voted unanimously to send to Gov. Spencer Cox a transportation package that would help get work done on road, transit, and other transportation-related projects.

The bill, HB433, would appropriate $733 million in one-time money for transportation work. The money would be shifted from the state’s General Fund to the Department of Transportation for the 2022 fiscal year.

Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said the bill focuses largely on road work.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend the one-time money than on infrastructure,” Schultz said in remarks after the bill’s passage.

The bulk of the money – $705 million – would be applied for state highway projects specified in the bill. Another $28 million would be used for local road work.

Additionally, $101.6 million in one-time money would be directed from the general fund to the DOT of transit-related projects. Much of the money would be allot for a project to double track portions of the FrontRunner commuter rail system.

Currently, about 20 miles of the track between Ogden and Provo is double tracked.

Doubling tracking portions of the rail system is intended to help reduce congestion along the Interstate 15 corridor.

The state’s Transportation Commission also would be authorized to borrow up to $264 million for transit-related projects. General obligation bonds would be tapped to help get work underway.

The FrontRunner project would benefit from $200 million in bonds. LL

