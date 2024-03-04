Utah Legislature approves stiffer penalties for road rage

A Utah bill headed to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk addresses concern about road rage on state roadways.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports that over the past four years, there have been an average of 25 aggressive driving deaths annually in the state. Utah averaged fewer than 14 aggressive driving deaths annually during the previous six years.

The Senate voted 23-5 to approve a bill that would create a definition for road rage in statute. House lawmakers already approved the bill on a 51-17 vote.

HB30 would define “road rage events” as a criminal action by an operator of a vehicle in response to an incident that occurs or escalates upon a roadway, with the intent to endanger or intimidate an individual in another vehicle.

Enhanced penalties

Any crime committed could be categorized as road rage and incur additional penalties.

In addition to possible jail time, police would have the option to seize and take possession of a vehicle without a warrant when there is probable cause to believe the vehicle was involved in a road rage event. The impound fee for any car, truck, truck tractor, bus or other vehicle would be $400.

Additionally, a judge would have the option to suspend the offender’s driver’s license. Multiple offenses within 12 months would result in a mandatory revocation.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said the bill is not about punishing people for showing their middle finger.

“We’re not talking about someone flipping someone off. We’re talking about a criminal offense, and you’re trying to endanger or intimidate another individual,” Weiler said.

During a recent committee hearing, Rep. Paul Cutler, R-Centerville, said an individual could be charged with aggravated assault if his or her vehicle is used as a deadly weapon in a road rage incident.

More complex problem

Some at the statehouse are not convinced the road rage rule is the best option.

Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, told committee members that although he agrees road rage is a very serious problem, he doesn’t believe enhancing penalties will change the behavior of drivers. He added that in the moment, emotions and anger are difficult to curb.

Cutler acknowledged that passing a law, in and of itself, would not take away someone’s anger.

“I think it’s important that we include a campaign to help people think about ahead of time, ‘Before I get in that car, before I drive, I’m going to make the decision not to be angry, or not to let someone else make me angry, and do something I would regret and ruin my life or the life of someone else,’” Cutler said.

To address the concern, Cutler included a provision in the bill to use fines related to offenses to help fund a road rage education campaign. LL

