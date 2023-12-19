Podcast: Christmas meals and holiday cheer on the road

Meals for 18 Wheels, an organization that provides meals for truck drivers during the holidays, is ramping up for a busy couple of weeks. Then, the holidays can be tough for a lot of people, especially truck drivers who spend a lot of time away from home. Therapist Buck Black has some strategies for dealing with the holiday blues. Plus, as we’ve told you before, FMCSA and other agencies have big plans for 2024. We’ll continue running down the list of proposals in the pipeline next year.

0:00 – Newscast

10:19 – Meals for 18 Wheels

24:50 – Mental health check

39:20 – Proposals in the pipeline

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

For more information about Meals for 18 Wheels, or to volunteer, you can visit the group’s Facebook page.

Today’s news: NHTSA’s acting administrator is stepping down

Plus, an ELD pulled from FMCSA’s list of approved devices is reinstated, hundreds of new truck parking spots are coming to Wyoming, and more trucking news of the day.

Meals for 18 Wheels

Volunteers of a service that provides meals for truck drivers are gearing up for another busy Christmas season. We speak with one of the original members of Meals for 18 Wheels about the organization and how vital this service has become for drivers in need.

Mental health check

It’s no secret that trucking can be a lonely profession. A whole host of mental health issues often come with the job – and loneliness is at the top of the list. But strategies exist for dealing with these feelings that sometimes arise. Therapist Buck Black joins the program with some tips.

Proposals in the pipeline

Federal regulators have big plans in 2024 for new trucking rules. We’ve previewed quite a few of the possible changes. Jay Grimes, OOIDA director of federal affairs, joins the program to break down a few others.

