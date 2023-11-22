U.S. DOT program awards $34 million to 10 states

More than $30 million in U.S. DOT grants will fund 10 projects in 10 states through the Advanced Digital Construction Management Systems grant program.

These grants support digital construction efforts in these states with the goal of accelerating project delivery and reducing project delays as well as cost overruns, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.

“The 10 projects selected for funding will help advance digital construction nationwide because they will serve as models for other state and local transportation agencies to adopt these best practices,” Shailen Bhatt, administrator or the Federal Highway Administration, said in a statement. “These technologies will help us more quickly deliver the transportation system of the 21st century.”

A total of $85 million in grant money is expected to be provided through the Advanced Digital Construction Management Systems program.

The Federal Highway Administration’s website says the goals of the U.S. DOT program are:

To accelerate adoption of advanced digital construction management systems throughout the project lifecycle to boost productivity and manage complex projects

To facilitate more timely and productive information-sharing through reduced reliance on paper

To develop and deploy best practices on construction sites

To increase technology adoption and deployment by states and local governments, as well as transparency as a result of real-time sharing of information

Below is a breakdown of how each state plans to use its U.S. DOT award:

California ($3,920,800) – Caltrans plans to facilitate better data management across the state’s project-delivery cycle, which will reduce the need for paperwork and will streamline processes.

Connecticut ($4,497,696) – Transportation officials will update the state’s existing cloud-based project-delivery and document-management system. Upgrades will facilitate sharing of real-time information with federal and state agencies as well as contractors, minimizing delays and cost overruns.

Delaware ($4,000,000) – Funds will be used to automate processes for data collection to reduce time spent on labor-intensive and routine activities at work sites. DelDOT also plans to partner with the private sector in this effort.

Illinois ($4,500,000) – Funds will go toward establishing a digital information-sharing network to reduce the use of paper reports and to provide greater efficiency of real-time data and all 3D modeling and digital aerial surveys. Benefits will include reducing worker exposure in hazardous work zones, as well as an ability to share data with local and state agencies.

Iowa ($1,501,200) – Transportation officials will improve digital construction standards and processes to capture, share and store information about state-owned utilities, bridges and pavement materials. Electronic information should help state officials make construction projects more efficient, thereby reducing exposure for workers in work zones to live traffic, inattentive drivers and impaired drivers.

Minnesota ($2,160,000) – The state will update asset-management systems and digital data-management systems across its construction cycle with the goal of improving decision-making, managing risks and employing mitigation strategies.

Oklahoma ($3,079,440) – Funds will go toward developing and implementing a digital project-delivery plan for managing assets, streamlining data storage and tracking progress throughout construction.

Pennsylvania ($3,910,000) – The state will develop an open data standard that will eliminate the need for paper plans and make it easier to exchange information digitally between design and construction teams.

Utah ($5,000,000) – Funds will go toward improving digital data-collection tools in the field, as well as toward training design personnel and project reviewers to use them for construction projects as early as 2024-2025.

Washington state ($1,350,000) – The state will create automated processes aimed at collecting traffic-control information for roadway signs at intersections and ADA curb ramps. These upgrades will eliminate the need for workers to be in hazardous traffic conditions for data collection.

Additional grant information is available online. LL

Read more Land Line news.