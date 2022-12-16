U.S. DOT announces $1.5 billion through RAISE grant program

December 16, 2022

SJ Munoz

|

There has been $1.5 billion made available for communities across the nation through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant program for 2023, said a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.

The RAISE program allows communities around the country to complete projects with “significant local or regional impact,” the Department of Transportation said. Eligibility requirements allow project sponsors to obtain funding for projects that are hard to support through other U.S. DOT grant programs.

Among the projects funded through RAISE grants in 2022 are bridges in Tucson, Ariz., and Lafourche Parish, La., and new berth construction at Port Tampa Bay, and a snowmelt system in Berlin, N.H.

“The historic investments the Biden-Harris administration is announcing today will help communities across the country modernize their transportation,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, said in a statement. “After decades of underinvestment in America’s infrastructure, we are supporting projects that help people and goods get where they need to go more safely, efficiently, and affordably.”

In all, RAISE funded a total of 166 projects across all 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; the Northern Mariana Islands; and U.S. Virgin Islands in 2022.

Funding will be split between rural and urban areas. At least $15 million will go toward projects in areas of persistent poverty or historically disadvantaged communities. Projects in those areas will be eligible for up to 100% federal cost share, as stated by the infrastructure law.

The U.S. DOT “intends to use the RAISE program to support wealth creation and the creation of good-paying jobs with the free and fair choice to join a union, the incorporation of strong labor standards and training and placement programs, especially registered apprenticeships,” said the news release.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 28. Selections will be announced no later than June 28. LL

More Land Line news coverage.

 

TravelCenters

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Related News

owner-operators truck parking speed limiters OOIDA, U.S. Capitol. Photo by Eric Vega

Arizona

Truck parking bill introduced in Senate

A Senate version of a truck parking bill is now officially in play. And what happens next could have a big impact on many truckers’ lives.

By Mark Reddig | December 01

Trucking groups share concerns about Labor Department proposal

Federal

Trucking groups share concerns about Labor Department proposal

Several trucking groups shared their concerns about the U.S. Department of Labor’s proposal regarding worker classification.

By Mark Schremmer | December 16

Shailen Bhatt to lead the FHWA . Image by Sebastian Bolesch-International Transport Forum

Federal

FHWA chief approved to guide spending $350 billion on infrastructure

The U.S. Senate has approved Shailen Bhatt to lead the FHWA as it administers $350 billion from the infrastructure bill passed in November.

By Land Line Staff | December 15

Restroom sign on metal plate. Photo by sbo.ow-j

Federal

Bill aims to provide restroom access to truckers

A new bill supported by OOIDA aims to make sure truck drivers have restroom access when they are waiting at a shipper or receiver.

By Mark Schremmer | December 15