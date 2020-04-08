U.S. adjusts hours for border crossings due to COVID-19 crisis

Citing a reduction in traffic volumes due to the ongoing COVID-19 national emergency, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is cutting back on the hours of operation at many international border crossings and ports of entry.

“With the ‘essential only’ travel restrictions imposed on March 21 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, cross-border travel has significantly declined,” CBP said in a news release. “Reducing the hours of operations at ports of entry along both land borders will allow CBP to continue to provide service to these communities as we work to keep our employees safe from exposure and community spread.”

At least nine state and regional Customs and Border Protection offices have put out updates announcing modifications to the operating hours of ports of entry or border crossings. Below is a list of those states and regions. The changes will remain in effect until April 30 or until the current travel restrictions are lifted.

For an updated list of federal and state declarations impacting commercial drivers, check out the latest information from OOIDA and Land Line on our COVID-19 information page.

Arizona

Beginning April 6, Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations at the Port of Nogales has announced temporary reduced hours of operation at the Mariposa Crossing due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the request of Servicio de Administración Tributaria de Nogales administrator, the Mariposa Crossing will modify operational hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. for pedestrian and vehicular traffic, until further notice,” the office said in a statement. “Commercial traffic hours remain unchanged, at this time.”

California

The San Diego Port of Entry announced a number of changes to passenger traffic at various ports of entry and border crossings between California and Mexico, effective Sunday, April 5. However, the release notes that these changes apply “to ports of entry that process passenger traffic; there are no changes at this time to cargo/commercial ports of entry.”

Idaho

Beginning April 6, hours of operation at the Port of Porthill will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The port had previously been open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Montana

Customs and Border Protection is modifying hours at six ports of entry in Montana because of the COVID-19 emergency.

The affected ports of entry include:

Port of Raymond temporary hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The port had previously been open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Port of Opheim hours are being reduced from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Port of Morgan hours are being reduced 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Port of Turner hours are being reduced 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Port of Del Bonita hours are being reduced 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Port of Piegan hours are being reduced from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

New England

One port of entry in New Hampshire and three in Vermont are reducing hours to “allow CBP to allocate resources to nearby locations to ensure continued flow of essential commerce.”

Those ports, and the nearest alternative ports of entry included in parentheses, are:

Pittsburg, N.H. – 8 a.m. – midnight, reduced to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Beecher Falls).

Morses Line, Vt. – 8 a.m. – midnight, reduced to 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Highgate Springs).

North Troy, Vt. – 24/7, reduced to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Derby Line).

West Berkshire, Vt. – 24/7, reduced to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Richford).

New Mexico

The Santa Teresa Port of Entry is adjusting its closing time from midnight to 10 p.m. for passenger travel. The CBP office release notes that the change “does not impact commercial traffic hours.”

New York

In New York, new border crossing hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m are now in effect for the following locations:

Rouses Point.

Overton Corners.

Mooers.

Trout River.

Fort Covington.

The CBP says the Ports of Champlain and Chateauguay “will remain open 24/7 for appropriate commercial and essential passenger traffic. The Rouses Point boat dock, will remain closed.”

Texas

The Laredo Field Office, which includes the areas of Brownsville to Del Rio, has modified the hours of certain bridges.

On April 6, the following hours of operation for processing of northbound passenger vehicle traffic became effective:

Eagle Pass International Bridge I: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Falcon Dam International Bridge: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (since April 2)

Rio Grande City International Bridge: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anzalduas International Bridge: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Sunday. At 4 p.m. the port will cease processing operations and all northbound and southbound traffic will cease.

Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

B&M International Bridge: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

On March 30, the Port of Laredo announced changes to vehicular traffic on the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

Washington

Customs and Border Protection is reducing the hours of operation at two ports of entry in Washington. The affected ports of entry include: Laurier and Metaline Falls.

The Port of Laurier temporary hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The Port of Metaline Falls temporarily will be open to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week for essential traffic only.

To view information about the hours of all U.S. ports of entry, click here.