Truckport for autonomous trucks opens in Georgia

August 18, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

A launching and landing point for Kodiak Robotics’ autonomous trucks is now open in Villa Rica, Ga.

The truckport, located at a Pilot Travel Center about 30 miles west of Atlanta, will be used by Kodiak for first- and last-mile deliveries, said the companies.

Maintenance, refueling and enhanced inspections specific to autonomous trucks will also take place at the Pilot-owned facility.

Kodiak and Pilot said this is the state’s first autonomous truck terminal and the easternmost terminal in the country.

“Partnering with Pilot Company to build the Villa Rica truckport ensures that we have access to the truckport services we need,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak Robotics. “This partnership, combined with Kodiak’s flexible technology stack, enables our scalable, asset-light approach to building our truckport network.”

Kodiak’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub remains its main terminal for autonomous trucks, but the new truckport in Georgia will serve as the eastern satellite for the Kodiak network.

“The freight lane between Dallas and Atlanta is critical to the nation’s supply chain and economy, and this truckport enables us to refine our operations model as we continue to grow,” Burnette said.

Pilot said it’s continuously evaluating ways to enhance its travel centers to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

“Pilot Company rigorously tests ways to integrate new technologies, including autonomous trucks, to maintain our safety-first focus and continue fueling the trucking industry,” Brandon Trama, director of strategy and business development at Pilot Company, added. “Working with Kodiak aligns with our emphasis on improving the quality of life for professional drivers.”

The opening of the Georgia truckport comes about one year after the announcement of the partnership between Pilot and Kodiak.

The companies are exploring further expansion within Pilot’s travel center network. LL

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.