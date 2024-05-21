Podcast: How to avoid the growing cargo theft problem

Cargo theft is a growing problem. We’ll explore how bad the problem has become and what truckers can do to avoid becoming a victim. Also, what do you do when you get a notice in the mail with a return address of “IRS”? We’ll get some advice from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service. And a law in Georgia that allowed people to sue a trucker’s insurance company directly is now off the books. Meanwhile, a new law allows local idling rules in Colorado.

0:00 – Newscast

10:23 – How to avoid the growing cargo theft problem

25:17– The best way to handle a notice from the IRS

40:25 – Georgia says “no” to direct suits against truck insurance companies

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA removes two devices from its list of registered ELDs. Diesel prices hit their lowest level in nearly 11 months. And a drivers in the Northeast are being encouraged to take part in a new truck parking survey.

How to avoid the growing cargo theft problem

Cargo theft is a growing problem. And those thieves appear to be more brazen with every theft. One recent instance took place at a Walmart delivery dock in a shopping center – a place that’s well-lit and has security cameras. So how bad has the problem become, and what can truckers do to avoid becoming a victim? John Rigney of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association explains.

The best way to handle a notice from the IRS

Imagine that you reach into the mailbox at your home, and when you pull out those few envelopes, one of them has a return address of “IRS.” The IRS sends out all kinds of notices all the time – and not all of them are bad news. So what should you be looking for? To get some insight, we’ll talk with Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

Georgia says ‘no’ to direct suits against truck insurance companies

A law in Georgia that allowed people to sue a trucker’s insurance company directly is now off the books. Meanwhile, a new law allows local idling rules in Colorado.

