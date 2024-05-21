Podcast: How to avoid the growing cargo theft problem

Cargo theft is a growing problem. We’ll explore how bad the problem has become and what truckers can do to avoid becoming a victim. Also, what do you do when you get a notice in the mail with a return address of “IRS”? We’ll get some advice from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service. And a law in Georgia that allowed people to sue a trucker’s insurance company directly is now off the books. Meanwhile, a new law allows local idling rules in Colorado.
10:23 – How to avoid the growing cargo theft problem
25:17– The best way to handle a notice from the IRS
40:25 – Georgia says “no” to direct suits against truck insurance companies
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- You can find the full list of registered and revoked ELDs on the FMCSA website.
- If you live or do business in New Jersey, the state wants to hear from you about truck parking. The surveys are open through June 16.
- Be sure to check out the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association website.
- Get more information on cargo theft from CargoNet, here.
- Read more about recent cargo theft incidents from Land Line.
- For more information on filing your taxes, you can visit the MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service website.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in Waterloo, N.Y. That’s located at Exit 41 off Interstate 90. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA removes two devices from its list of registered ELDs. Diesel prices hit their lowest level in nearly 11 months. And a drivers in the Northeast are being encouraged to take part in a new truck parking survey.
How to avoid the growing cargo theft problem
Cargo theft is a growing problem. And those thieves appear to be more brazen with every theft. One recent instance took place at a Walmart delivery dock in a shopping center – a place that’s well-lit and has security cameras. So how bad has the problem become, and what can truckers do to avoid becoming a victim? John Rigney of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association explains.
The best way to handle a notice from the IRS
Imagine that you reach into the mailbox at your home, and when you pull out those few envelopes, one of them has a return address of “IRS.” The IRS sends out all kinds of notices all the time – and not all of them are bad news. So what should you be looking for? To get some insight, we’ll talk with Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.
Georgia says ‘no’ to direct suits against truck insurance companies
A law in Georgia that allowed people to sue a trucker’s insurance company directly is now off the books. Meanwhile, a new law allows local idling rules in Colorado.