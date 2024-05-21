$1B announced for Utah transportation projects

The Utah Transportation Commission announced the construction of two new highways along with a highway extension as part of transportation projects in Utah County projected to cost nearly $1.4 billion.

These projects in northwest Utah County are to address growing transportation needs in the cities of Lehi, Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain.

A Utah Transportation Commission news release said Utah County is projected to grow faster than Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties combined by 2050.

“This significant investment represents our commitment to building a transportation system that meets the needs of all Utahns,” Utah Department of Transportation Executive Director Carlos Braceras said. “As we continue to grow as a state, we will work to find transportation solutions to help everyone get to where they want in the way they want.”

The approved projects include:

Extending the connection of Interstate 15 with the Mountain View Corridor (2100 North) in Lehi. Connecting existing and planned trails are also part of the project. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

Adding two flex lanes on Utah State Route 145 (Pioneer Crossing) in the peak direction of travel depending on time of day. One additional lane of travel will be added from Redwood Road to Mountain View Corridor. Work on this project could begin as early as 2025.

The extension of Mountain View Corridor South to State Highway 73 (Cory Wride Highway) in Saratoga Springs to provide an alternative freeway connection. Trail and trail connections are also planned. This project is anticipated in 2027.

New freeway with frontage roads from Mountain View Corridor to Ranches Parkway in Eagle Mountain. Along with easing congestion, the project will accommodate transit, bike lane and trail improvements while preserving access to existing developments. This project is set to start in 2027.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to improve travel through northwest Utah County,” UDOT Region Three Director Rob Clayton said. “These projects will greatly benefit both the residents and travelers in the region, ensuring better commutes and improved connectivity.”

The Utah Transportation Commission said this is the state’s biggest transportation investment since the I-15 project in 2012, which reconstructed 24 miles from Lehi to Spanish Fork. LL

