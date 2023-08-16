TruckParkingClub.com adds services in eight states

TruckParkingClub.com has announced its free rest stop truck parking availability service is now in eight states across the U.S. at no charge to its members.

TruckParkingClub.com, the Airbnb for trucking parking, is an application that helps drivers save time and fuel by providing instant access to available parking throughout the United States.

The company has opened its network of 143 rest stops across eight states, including Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, to over-the-road truckers looking for a safe, clean parking place.

The TruckParkingClub.com team has been driving nationwide to find more truck parking, driving 25,000 miles in three months while adding dozens of properties owned by businesses and investors. Interacting with truckers during the journey to grasp the challenges posed by the truck-parking shortage resulted in the implementation of a complimentary rest stop truck-parking service.

“Having little awareness of truck parking availability in real time is one of the biggest issues with truck parking today,” TruckParkingClub.com CEO Evan Shelley said in a statement. “TruckParkingClub.com is proud to offer free rest stop truck-parking availability services across eight integral states to help our nation’s truckers find legal parking,”

How TruckParkingClub.com works

TruckParkingClub.com provides a web and mobile app for truckers to see parking availability and book a space at their desired location. The app currently includes real-time availability at 143 accessible rest stops and 120 premium parking locations with added services like overnight, multi-night and monthly stays, and reserved spaces.

By creating an account on the website or the mobile app, truckers can store their information for easy bookings in the future.

Property owners can list their parking sites on the website or app by creating an account and answering a few simple questions. TruckParkingClub.com takes the owner’s unused space and turns it into truck parking. Typical property members on the platform include trucking companies, storage companies, tow truck companies, CDL schools, truck parking operators, real estate investors and more.

For any questions with the TruckParkingClub.com website, users can call (888)899-PARK or use the contact us page. LL