Truck Parking Club offers new way to find truck parking spaces

There is a new way for truckers to find a parking spot: the Truck Parking Club.

Launched in December, Truck Parking Club is the latest website for truckers to find a parking spot if nearby truck stops are full.

The concept is simple. Property owners who have extra space for tractor-trailers can sign up and post their location and rates. Truckers can search the map for nearby participating properties and book a truck parking spot in advance. Truck Parking Club is like an Airbnb for truck parking.

Signing up for the Truck Parking Club is free, but the parking spaces are not.

Rates for overnight parking range from about $8 a night to $40. Most property owners on Truck Parking Club have monthly rates as well. Those range from $100 a month to $975.

As of March 15, most of the truck parking spots available on Truck Parking Club are concentrated in the southeast. However, there are several in the Northeast, Midwest and California. In total, there are approximately 45 locations, but that number is growing.

Truck Parking Club also lists amenities available at each site, allowing truckers to know exactly what they get when booking a parking spot. Among those amenities:

Pavement

Lights

Fenced/gated

Security guards

Cameras

24/7 access

Food/food trucks

Restroom/portable toilets

Repair shop

Truck wash

For example, if a driver is looking for a truck parking spot in the Atlanta area, there are many options to choose from. The cheapest is $20 and includes 24/7 access and a fenced/gated lot. For $35, a driver can reserve a spot with many more amenities, including 24/7 security, electric fencing, five onsite repair shops, onsite diesel fuel, truck wash, restrooms, drivers lounge/snack machines, free Wi-Fi and more.

According to Evan Shelley, co-founder and CEO of Truck Parking Club, availability of parking spaces at any given location is in real time, ensuring that whatever spot is reserved will be available upon arrival. All locations are vetted internally. The website will not accept a host at a residential location.

To sign up, go to TruckParkingClub.com. For questions, call 888-899-7275. LL



For more truck parking news, click here.