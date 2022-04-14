Truckers’ help sought in updating Washington state’s Freight System Plan

April 14, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The Washington State Department of Transportation has set up a listening session to get input from truck drivers on updating its state Freight System Plan.

Truck drivers and other trucking industry employees working in Washington state are asked to contribute to the listening session from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST on Monday, April 18. They can join the meeting either via computer or calling in by phone using Microsoft Teams.

The meeting will begin with a short presentation followed by an open listening session for attendees to provide input. Information gained from this listening session will help inform the plan update. A draft plan is expected to be available in August. The Freight System Plan is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

WSDOT updates the Washington Freight System plan every five years. It is intended to examine all modes of freight movement, including trucks, airplanes, rail and cargo ships.

The goals for the plan:

  • Identify immediate and long-term freight system needs.
  • Recommend an investment strategy for the system.
  • Outline policies and programs needed to support rapidly emerging and evolving transportation technology.
  • Incorporate policies and programs to protect communities and the surrounding environment from adverse effects of goods movements.

More information about the 2022 State Freight System Plan can be found on the WSDOT Freight System Plan webpage. It includes a link to the 2017 Freight System Plan. Under future areas of focus in the summary, under the subhead of “safety,’ are listed “reducing truck-related fatalities and serious injuries” and “addressing opportunities to improve truck parking.” It also listed preserving pavement and bridges on major truck routes.

If you have additional questions about the project, contact Trevor Daviscourt, WSDOT multimodal freight systems planner, at DaviscT@wsdot.wa.gov. LL

More Land Line news from Washington state is available.

 

TBS

