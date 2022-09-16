Truckers for Troops commemorates POW-MIA Day

Truckers for Troops recently released the latest video in its military commemorative series recognizing POW-MIA Day.

The third Friday of every September, is a day is set aside to honor those who were prisoners of war as well as those who are still missing in action.

According to the POW-MIA accounting agency, more than 81,500 Americans remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, Cold War, Gulf War and other conflicts.

Established in 1979, and proclaimed by Congress in 1988, POW-MIA day is one of six national observances when the POW-MIA flag can be flown.

“You are not forgotten” is the central phrase behind this day or remembrance.

Rides, runs, ceremonies and vigils are among the numerous ways Americans honor those who were held captive and still remain missing.

The POW-MIA accounting agency created a poster commemorating POW-MIA national recognition day in 1999, and updates it annually.

OOIDA sponsors the Truckers for Troops campaign which raises funds for sending care packages to military serving in combat zones as well as the Veterans Community Project making a difference in the lives of homeless veterans.

More than one-third of the Association’s members are military veterans.

Since 2007, OOIDA members have raised more than $700,000 for military personnel and veterans through this fundraising effort.

Learn more about or donate to the 2022 campaign on the Truckers for Troops website. LL