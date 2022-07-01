Happy Independence Day from Truckers for Troops and OOIDA
July 1, 2022
•Land Line Staff
|
On behalf of OOIDA and Truckers for Troops, we’d like to wish you a happy and safe Independence Day.
It is thanks to the generosity of our members that Truckers for Troops is able to show support for veterans and troops
OOIDA sponsors the Truckers for Troops campaign which raises funds for sending care packages to military serving in combat zones as well as the Veterans Community Project, making a difference in the lives of homeless veterans.
The Truckers for Troops campaign runs the week of Veterans Day, Nov. 7-11.
Learn how you can be part of the 2022 campaign on the Truckers for Troops website. LL