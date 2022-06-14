Truckers for Troops commemorates Flag Day

June 14, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

As part of a military commemoration series, Truckers for Troops acknowledges Flag Day with its latest video release.

On June 14, 1777, the design for the national flag was approved, and the idea of honoring this day with a holiday was discussed several times throughout the 1800s.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as the official date for Flag Day. National observance of the holiday was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on Aug. 3, 1949.

While not an official national holiday, several states celebrate it as a state holiday.

Traditionally, the president of the United States delivers an address proclaiming the week of June 14 as National Flag Week.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh spoke about the history of Flag Day in the video below.

OOIDA displays the American flag along with a POW/MIA flag at its headquarters in Grain Valley, Mo. To commemorate the day, OOIDA employees took part in the video by waving flags at the Association’s headquarters.

The Truckers for Troops campaign raises funds for sending care packages to military service members serving in combat zones as well as the Veterans Community Project.

Learn more about or donate to the 2022 campaign on the Truckers for Troops website. LL

TBS

