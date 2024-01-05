‘Delayed is not denied’: 63-year-old trucker earns college degree

A 63-year-old trucker recently proved that it’s never too late to accomplish your dreams.

Robyn Roberts has been driving for over 15 years. A mother of eight, Roberts earned her CDL in 2008 after her youngest decided to leave for college – leaving her with an empty nest and missing her over-the-road trucker husband, Tim.

Realizing her husband couldn’t adjust his schedule to be home more, Roberts decided, “If the mountain won’t come to Mohamed, then Mohamed will go to the mountain.”

The two have been team driving ever since. And over the years, their family has grown to include 33 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

If that were the end of the tale, it would be a neat story. But it’s what Roberts did next that is truly impressive.

A little background: After graduating high school in 1977, she attended Howard University for two years. Roberts’ parents then agreed to let her take a semester off with the stipulation that she find work. She landed a job with an attorney, with college taking a back seat.

“That began a 29-year career in the legal field, before I quit and got on the truck with Tim,” Roberts told Land Line Now.

During a conversation with one of her grandkids who was close to completing high school, Roberts said the seed was planted for her next journey in life.

As she was emphasizing the importance of going to college, the young man pointed out that she hadn’t finished her degree and was doing well. That’s when the two struck a deal: If Roberts would return to finish her degree, her grandson would pursue college after completing high school.

She enrolled in online classes at Southern New Hampshire University. While still driving with her husband, she took one class per term (an eight-week span) while working toward her degree in business administration.

Finding time for that coursework – on top of her driving responsibilities – wasn’t always easy.

“My laptop became an appendage,” she said with a laugh.

Roberts added that she did 90% of her studies from inside her truck and often would pull into rest areas to finish assignments.

“It’s not easy typing when you’re bouncing down these highways,” she said.

Despite the obstacles, Roberts continued to tackle classes with the support of her husband and family. Nearly five years later, in November 2022, she graduated with honors.

While she acknowledges that the journey wasn’t always easy, Roberts encourages others to follow their passions and pursue their goals.

“There’s always time to do what’s in your heart,” she said. “Delayed is not denied.” LL

