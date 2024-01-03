Podcast: Bill that would block speed limiter, AEB mandates held up

Annual spending bills now in Congress could block mandates of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems. But can those bills make it through the House and Senate? Also, a dream delayed is not a dream denied. Trucker Robyn Roberts says that was her mantra as she pursued her dream inside the cab of a truck. Robyn joins the show to talk about her pursuit of a college degree after two successful careers, one of which was behind the wheel. And what are the most easily avoided tickets out there? We’ll get a rundown on that and more from David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Grandmother pursues college degree while hauling freight

24:49 – The most easily avoided tickets

39:14 – Bill that would block speed limiter, AEB mandates held up in Congress

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force will hold its next meeting from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Jan. 18. The meeting will be virtual and open to the public. Advance registration is required by Jan. 12 and can be completed here.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA’s speed limiter proposal surpasses its target date. The spot market ends 2023 on a down note. And a trucker will be reunited with his cat who had quite an adventure.

Grandmother pursues college degree while hauling freight

A dream delayed is not a dream denied. Trucker Robyn Roberts says that was her mantra as she pursued her dream inside the cab of a truck. Robyn joins the show to talk about her pursuit of a college degree after two successful careers, one of which was behind the wheel.

The most easily avoided tickets

Plenty of truckers have been in the position of fighting a ticket they don’t think they deserve. But the old expression tells us that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure – and keeping yourself ticket-free is something that can be done. So what are the most easily avoided tickets out there? We’ll get a rundown on that and more from David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal.

Bill that would block speed limiter, AEB mandates held up in Congress

Congress is back in the nation’s Capitol. And high on its priority list is passing annual spending bills needed to keep the government open. However, those bills are about far more than spending. Some important issues, such as mandates of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems, are on the table as well. We’ll discuss what’s happening and why it’s important with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

