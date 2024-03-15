Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act adds co-sponsors

Support for the bipartisan Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act is gaining steam in Congress.

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., became a co-sponsor on Thursday, March 14, while Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, pledged his support for the House version of the bill on March 5.

If passed into law, the bill would allocate money for the creation of more truck parking spots. Specifically, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would provide $755 million over three years to the construction of parking spots. According to the bill text, any project funded by the bill cannot include paid parking. All parking under the bill must be publicly accessible and free of charge.

The nationwide lack of truck parking is well documented.

According to the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the American Trucking Associations, there is only one truck parking space for every 11 truck drivers.

“The lack of available parking has dire safety implications for truck drivers, as well as the motoring public,” OOIDA and ATA wrote to the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2022. “When drivers are unable to find safe, authorized parking, they are stuck in a no-win situation, forced to either park in unsafe or illegal locations, or violate federal hours-of-service regulations by continuing to search for safer, legal alternatives.”

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., reintroduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, now known as HR2367, in 2023. The bipartisan effort has 47 co-sponsors – 24 Republicans and 23 Democrats.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., introduced the Senate version, S1034, also in 2023. The bill has 15 co-sponsors with nine Democrats, five Republicans and one Independent.

While the effort has continued to gain support in recent years, OOIDA is continuing to work toward getting the truck parking bill across the finish line. In addition, OOIDA’s efforts have paved the way for several truck parking funding announcements, including $300 million in grants awarded earlier this year.

“I know we’re all frustrated by the difficulty getting the truck parking bill passed, but these grants – and the two major ones before them – wouldn’t be happening without the work of OOIDA and the grassroots support of its members over the years,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said. “These are by no means home runs, but they still demonstrate how determined advocacy can lead to incremental success.” LL

Land Line’s Tyson Fisher contributed to this report.