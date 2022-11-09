Tropical Storm Nicole expected to hit southeast Florida

November 9, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida, resulting in certain response vehicles being allowed to bypass weigh stations.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to create hurricane conditions across portions of the coast of southeast and east-central Florida Wednesday evening.

In preparation for the storm, the Florida Department of Transportation issued a memorandum for emergency response vehicles to bypass weigh stations in response to Tropical Storm Nicole. FDOT also coordinated with Georgia and Tennessee to allow Florida-bound utility convoys to bypass their state’s weigh stations.

As of publication, there was no indication that FDOT intends to suspend toll operations in affected areas. On Oct. 24, FDOT resumed normal toll operations at all tolling facilities. Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities as early as Sept. 26 in order to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations for Hurricane Ian.

According to WPBF, FDOT is locking down state drawbridges in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 34 counties. As of publication, the following counties are under a hurricane warning: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Volusia counties. The following counties are under a hurricane watch: Broward, Flagler, Palm Beach and St. Johns counties.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to produce heavy rainfall on Wednesday into Thursday across the Florida Peninsula.

Flash and urban flooding will be possible across portions of the peninsula. A dangerous storm surge is expected along the east coast of Florida, portions of coastal Georgia and the Florida Big Bend along the Gulf Coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, isolated flash, urban and small stream flooding will be possible on Friday in the Southeast through the southern and central Appalachians, including the Blue Ridge Mountains, and extending northward through west central Pennsylvania into western New York by Friday afternoon. LL

 

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

