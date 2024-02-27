TravelCenters of America announces location No. 300

TravelCenters of America celebrated the opening of its 300th travel center on Tuesday, Feb. 27 in Walton, Ky.

The Westlake, Ohio-based network of travel centers (TA, TA Express, Petro) said this opening is part of its growth plan to offer guests a “seamless nationwide experience.”

TA is awarding 3,000 professional drivers with double fuel points through its fuel rewards program and giving away 30 $100 gift cards on its Instagram page.

Along with the new 12,200-square-foot TA in Walton comes 100 new jobs and a $2,500 donation to the Freestore Foodbank.

“Celebrating this achievement is very exciting for both our team members and guests, and we are committed to continued growth and innovation to provide an outstanding experience for all travelers who visit us,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America. “We look forward to welcoming guests into our newly rebuilt Walton, Ky., travel center, which provides a welcoming, pleasant atmosphere with excellent amenities.”

In 2023, TravelCenters of America was acquired by BP Products North America Inc. for a reported $1.3 billion.

When that transaction was announced, BP said it planned to expand and develop electric vehicle charging and alternative fuel options across TA locations.

According to a TA news release, the company’s 2024 plans include:

Opening 20 new locations

Adding 1,600 new truck parking spaces

Installing a biodiesel blending infrastructure and BP Pulse EV charging stations at select sites

Enhancing store layouts

Adding new loyalty program benefits

Upgrading TA truck service mobile maintenance and emergency roadside assistance

TA reports that it operates 300 locations in 44 states and employs approximately 19,000 team members. LL