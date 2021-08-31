Today is the deadline to file Form 2290

Today is the last day to file your Form 2290 with the Internal Revenue Service without paying a penalty.

The Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax is a federal highway use tax paid to the IRS each year on vehicles operating on public highways with a gross weight of 55,000 pounds or greater. In order to both avoid penalties and be able to register your truck at your state department of motor vehicles, you must file Form 2290, pay your road tax, and provide proof of payment.

Anyone who has registered or is required to register a heavy highway motor vehicle with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more in their name is required to file.

Jim Jefferson of OOIDA’s Business Services Department says the process is relatively easy. Once you’ve created an account, you enter some basic information and then click file, enter your credit or debit card to pay for the fee, he told Land Line Now.

If you want to let an expert get it done for you, another option is ExpressTruckTax.com.

The tax period is from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.



According to the IRS, Form 2290 can be used to do these things:

Figure and pay the tax due on highway motor vehicles used during the period with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more.

Figure and pay the tax due on a vehicle for which you completed the suspension statement on another Form 2290 if that vehicle later exceeded the mileage use limit during the period.

Figure and pay the tax due if during the period the taxable gross weight of a vehicle increases and the vehicle falls into a new category.

Claim suspension from the tax when a vehicle is expected to be used 5,000 miles or less (7,500 miles or less for agricultural vehicles) during the period.

Claim a credit for tax paid on vehicles that were destroyed, stolen, sold, or used 5,000 miles or less (7,500 miles or less for agricultural vehicles).

Report acquisition of a used taxable vehicle for which the tax has been suspended.

Figure and pay the tax due on a used taxable vehicle acquired and used during the period.

Here is information from the IRS on Form 2290.

The OOIDA Foundation has produced a video about Form 2290.