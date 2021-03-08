The fifth video in the “Getting Your Own Authority,” series published by the OOIDA Foundation clarifies Form 2290, the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax.

The 2290 is a federal highway use tax paid to the Internal Revenue Service each year on vehicles operating on public highways with a gross weight of 55,000 pounds or greater. In order to both avoid penalties and be able to register your truck at the DMV, you must pay your road tax and provide proof of payment.

Fee structure, where those fees go, and due dates were covered in the video. These can vary depending upon your situation.

The following documentation is required when you file your Form 2290, which can be done by mail or online:

Business name and address.

Employer identification number (EIN).

Vehicle identification number (VIN).

Taxable gross weight of your truck.

First used month of your truck.

If you missed any videos in the authority series you can find them at OOIDA’s Business Education YouTube Channel.

Stay tuned

The OOIDA Foundation plans to publish more new videos to provide greater outreach to both members and nonmembers. LL