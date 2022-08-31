Through Labor Day, find the OOIDA tour trailer in North Dakota

August 31, 2022

Chuck Robinson

Tomorrow through Labor Day, Marty Ellis is scheduled to be in North Dakota with the OOIDA tour trailer.

On Sept. 1-2, Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer will be at the TA Express in Steele, N.D. That is Exit 200 from I-94.

On Sept. 3-5, Ellis is scheduled to have the OOIDA tour trailer at the Petro truck stop in Fargo, N.D. That is Exit 348 from I-94.

Steele TA/Coffee Cup Fuel Stop

The TA Express in Steele is where the Coffee Cup Fuel Stop chain began in 1981. It became a TA Express franchise in 2019.

There are 75 parking spaces for tractor-trailers there. For food, there is a Pizza Hut Express, Subway and Caribou Coffee.

The chain was founded by Tom Heinz. There are Coffee Cup Fuel Stops in eight other communities in North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Ellis knows Heinz and his wife, Jane, and says they are really great people.

Also, Ellis said it is great news that Heinz built a shop at the Coffee Cup/TA truck stop in Summit, S.D.

“That area has needed a shop for a long time,” Ellis said.

Waiting to greet Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer and everyone driving past Steele on I-94 is Sandy, the “world’s largest” sandhill crane. It is 40-foot sculpture made of steel and sheet metal. It is visible from I-94 and close to the truck stop too.

Fargo Petro

The Fargo Petro Travel Center has parking for 195 tractor-trailers.

Besides fast-food restaurants Charley’s Philly Steaks, Popeyes and Tim Horton’s, the Fargo Petro has a Dolly Down Grill restaurant that gets some great reviews on Yelp and Restaurant Guru rating services.

OOIDA members

OOIDA member Eric Brems
OOIDA member Eric Brems of Fosyth, Ill., stopped by to chat with Ellis about a lot of things, including drug testing for employees and dashcams. He says one has saved him thousands of dollars. (Photo by Marty Ellis)

 

OOIDA life member Duane Milbrandt
New OOIDA life member Duane Milbrandt of Wapheton, N.D., stopped by the OOIDA tour trailer in Laurel, Mont. He’s turning 80 this year and still trucking. He said he appreciates listening to Land Line Now. (Photo by Marty Ellis)

 

OOIDA member Michael Whitehead
OOIDA member Michael Whitehead of Centerton, Ark., stopped by the Spirit of the American Trucker. Among other things he and Ellis talked about, he said he appreciated the OOIDA’s CMCI service, which is the Association’s drug and alcohol consortium.

Land Line Now

Ellis regularly discusses things he sees on the road or hears from truck drivers on Friday broadcasts of Land Line Now. Last Friday, Ellis talked about the high price of fuel and fuel surcharges with host Mark Reddig.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

After the stops in North Dakota, Ellis is scheduled to take the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer to Kenosha, Wis. He is scheduled to be at the Kenosha Kwik Trip on Sept. 7-9.

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

Convoy

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

