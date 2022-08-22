TravelCenters of America opens South Dakota truck service center

TravelCenters of America recently announced the opening of its newest TA truck service center, located in Summit, S.D.

The service center at exit 207 on Interstate 29, has four service bays and will also provide emergency roadside assistance for commercial drivers in transit.

Preventative maintenance, computerized diagnostics, tire services, DOT inspections, brake/wheel end, electrical systems services and oil changes will be services offered by the team of ASE-certified technicians at the TA center.

“As TA celebrates its 5oth anniversary year, we are pleased to continue expanding our TA truck service network so drivers have more places they can count on while they are on the road,” Brian Lukavich, divisional vice president for truck service, said in a TravelCenters of America news release. “We are honored to serve all professional drivers, and our ASE-certified technicians work hard every day to deliver on our mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came.”

According to the news release, TA truck service technicians are among the most talented in the industry, consistently earning top honors at the annual TMCSuperTech Competition.

“TA is committed to hiring dedicated technicians and providing them with comprehensive training to provide the highest quality truck maintenance and repair on the highway,” said the TA news release.

Like other TA truck centers, the new location in Summit will have a wide array of parts as well as oil brands, and a full line of tires from Bridgestone, Michelin and Goodyear. LL

More Land Line coverage of South Dakota.

More business news is available.