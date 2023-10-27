Podcast: The new speaker and trucking issues

After weeks of infighting and multiple votes, we finally have a new speaker of the House. So what does that mean for issues important to truckers? Also, winter weather has arrived in North Dakota, and now the state’s highway patrol is giving advice to commercial motor vehicle drivers. FMCSA asked for comments concerning detention time – and OOIDA has responded. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes discusses that, plus the Association’s message for the most recent meeting of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board.
10:07– Winter weather driving tips
25:00– OOIDA: Detention time study needs to include smaller carriers
39:28 – The new speaker and trucking issues
- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released a series of videos for commercial motor vehicle drivers with tips on how to be ready for winter-weather travel.
