Podcast: The new speaker and trucking issues

After weeks of infighting and multiple votes, we finally have a new speaker of the House. So what does that mean for issues important to truckers? Also, winter weather has arrived in North Dakota, and now the state’s highway patrol is giving advice to commercial motor vehicle drivers. FMCSA asked for comments concerning detention time – and OOIDA has responded. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes discusses that, plus the Association’s message for the most recent meeting of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– Winter weather driving tips

25:00– OOIDA: Detention time study needs to include smaller carriers

39:28 – The new speaker and trucking issues

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released a series of videos for commercial motor vehicle drivers with tips on how to be ready for winter-weather travel.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The advisory committee dedicated to side underride guards gets set to meet again. The UAW strike at one automaker is likely to end soon following an agreement. And a hall of fame dedicated to industry leaders inducts some new members.

Winter weather driving tips

Winter weather has arrived in North Dakota, and now the state’s highway patrol is giving advice to commercial motor vehicle drivers. We’ll hear some tips from the department’s safety and education officer on how to best travel through North Dakota in the winter.

OOIDA: Detention time study needs to include smaller carriers

FMCSA asked for comments concerning detention time – and OOIDA has responded. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes discusses that, plus the Association’s message for the most recent meeting of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board.

The new speaker and trucking issues

After weeks of infighting and multiple votes, we finally have a new speaker of the House. So what does that mean for issues important to truckers?

