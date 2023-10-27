Contact Us

Podcast: The new speaker and trucking issues

October 26, 2023

|

After weeks of infighting and multiple votes, we finally have a new speaker of the House. So what does that mean for issues important to truckers? Also, winter weather has arrived in North Dakota, and now the state’s highway patrol is giving advice to commercial motor vehicle drivers. FMCSA asked for comments concerning detention time – and OOIDA has responded. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes discusses that, plus the Association’s message for the most recent meeting of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– Winter weather driving tips

25:00– OOIDA: Detention time study needs to include smaller carriers

39:28 – The new speaker and trucking issues

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The advisory committee dedicated to side underride guards gets set to meet again. The UAW strike at one automaker is likely to end soon following an agreement. And a hall of fame dedicated to industry leaders inducts some new members.

Back to top

Winter weather driving tips

Winter weather has arrived in North Dakota, and now the state’s highway patrol is giving advice to commercial motor vehicle drivers. We’ll hear some tips from the department’s safety and education officer on how to best travel through North Dakota in the winter.

Back to top

OOIDA: Detention time study needs to include smaller carriers

FMCSA asked for comments concerning detention time – and OOIDA has responded. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes discusses that, plus the Association’s message for the most recent meeting of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board.

Back to top

The new speaker and trucking issues

After weeks of infighting and multiple votes, we finally have a new speaker of the House. So what does that mean for issues important to truckers?

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

Strike placard UAW strike

Podcast: How is the UAW strike affecting you?

The UAW strike against GM, Ford and Stellantis is making headlines – but how is it affecting you? Jason Miller of Michigan State University explains.

October 25

electric vehicles

Podcast: Bill would stop federal push for electric vehicles

The EPA has proposed requiring a percentage of vehicles be electric in the not-too-distant future. A bill now in Congress would stop that.

October 24

Detention time

Podcast: OOIDA – Study detention time, but protect truckers’ privacy

FMCSA is preparing a much-needed study of detention time, but it may rely on technology that raises questions about trucker privacy.

October 23

health clinics

Podcast: Health clinics opening at truck stops

A company already has several locations with plans for more, all with an eye toward the health care needs of the trucking population.

October 20

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: The new speaker and trucking issues

Podcast: How is the UAW strike affecting you?

Podcast: Bill would stop federal push for electric vehicles

Podcast: OOIDA – Study detention time, but protect truckers’ privacy

Podcast: Health clinics opening at truck stops