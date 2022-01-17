The OOIDA tour trailer stops in New Braunfels, Texas

From Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 18-20, the OOIDA tour trailer is scheduled to be at the TA truck stop in New Braunfels, Texas.

The New Braunfels TA is at Exit 193 from I-35. It has parking for 220 tractor-trailers. The full-service restaurant there is reported to be temporarily closed.

Strange deal: company driver or contract driver?

Marty Ellis, skipper of the OOIDA tour trailer, said he has heard from drivers who are being paid on 1099s and is considered by the company to be an independent contractor, but they don’t own the equipment.

On Friday’s Land Line Now podcast, Ellis told about one driver in El Paso, Texas, who told him that, although the company takes truck payments out of his paycheck, he isn’t buying the truck. Instead, when the truck is paid off the driver is supposed to get the money back. The driver is considering it a forced savings account.

Ellis said he didn’t know if he would trust a guy he was working with or for to follow through like that.

“I guess that’s up to him. You know, it’s between him and his employer but it sure seems like it’s kind of shady. But I’m wondering if that’s how that company is thinking they can get by around the IRS deal and make it look like he’s going to be owning part of the equipment.”

Ellis said he has a lot more questions, like what happens if a driver leaves the company before the truck is paid off.

“I sure hope to see him again, because I have so many more questions,” Ellis said.

Ellis said now is a great time for drivers to get a better deal than that seemed, including maybe health insurance and other benefits.

