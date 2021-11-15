The OOIDA tour trailer stops in Kingman, Ariz.

Later, the OOIDA tour trailer heads to Las Vegas, but for now Marty Ellis plans to be in Kingman, Ariz.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer will be at the Kingman TA through Tuesday before heading to Las Vegas. The Kingman TA is at Exit 48 from I-40 on West Beale Street. It is west of Most of Kingman. There is parking for 115 tractor-trailers there and the Black Bear Diner there is reported to be open.

Vaccine concerns

From talking to drivers at the previous stop in Albuquerque, N.M., Ellis reports that there is concern and confusion about the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors and the mandate for employers with more than 100 employees.

All truckers should be exempt from a vaccine mandate, OOIDA has told Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Most truck drivers would be exempt, OOIDA has stated, but no one should be required to get vaccinated. Team drivers could be particularly affected, OOIDA said.

Touristy Kingman

Kingman is the closest city to the Grand Canyon Skywalk, a transparent horseshoe-shaped cantilever bridge and tourist attraction on the edge of the Grand Canyon, owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe. It is still 75 miles of so from the Kingman TA, though. The glass bridge extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon. Tickets to walk out there are $45-55, according to the website.

Kingman as a city embraces being on the historic Route 66. It is home to the Arizona Route 66 Museum, which is open for visitors. The ride-share to visit it would be much more affordable, since it is only a mile away. Admission for adults is $4.

Listen to a Land Line Now discussion of the topic of vaccine mandates.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After Kingman, Ellis is scheduled to take The Spirit to Las Vegas and then to Barstow, Calif.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL