The OOIDA tour trailer pulls into Hammond, La.

In the “toe” of Louisiana just north of New Orleans is the next scheduled stop for the OOIDA tour trailer.

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are scheduled Feb. 11-12 to be at the Petro truck stop in Hammond, La.

The Hammond Petro is at the intersection of I-12 and Highway 51. That is just east of the I-12 and I-55 junction. I-12, from Baton Rouge to Slidell, La., is a shortcut for I-10 drivers to avoid congestion in New Orleans.

Hammond is 45 miles east of Baton Rouge and 45 miles northwest of New Orleans.

The Hammond Petro has parking for 200 tractor-trailers, and the Iron Skillet restaurant there is open for business.

Strawberries?

In any part of Louisiana, we expect good Cajun food, but it might surprise many that locally the area just a few miles south of the Hammond Petro is known for its strawberry production.

Nearby Ponchatoula bills itself the “Strawberry Capital of the World,” despite California producing 90% of the nation’s strawberries.

Louisiana strawberry production begins in January and February. Peak production is April and May. In mid-April, Ponchatoula holds its annual Strawberry Festival.

Last year the Louisiana State University Ag Center reported that strawberry production had been declining over the past decade because of urbanization, farmers getting older, and availability of labor.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After Hammond, Ellis is scheduled to stop in Jackson, Miss., and then heads to West Memphis, Ark.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL