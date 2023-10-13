Texas resumes state inspections of commercial vehicles crossing Mexico border

Despite growing concerns from Mexican officials, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot is continuing state-led safety inspections of commercial vehicles crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Texas Department of Public Safety began safety inspections for all trucks coming from Mexico via the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

One of two entry points in Laredo, the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge is the busiest international trade crossing in the U.S.

Juan Porras, U.S. Customs and Border Protections assistant director of field operations in Laredo, told local industry stakeholders in an email that there was no defined timeline for how long the inspections would continue – adding that carriers could use the World Trade Bridge as an alternate entry point.

The start of the inspections in Laredo comes days after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized Abbott for ordering the inspections, calling the states measures unilateral and irresponsible and accusing the governor of using the situation for political gain.

On Monday, officials called for the U.S. government to mediate with Abbott and Texas state authorities in hopes of ending the inspections for cargo trucks crossing the border.

The Mexican Government urges the U.S. government to mediate with Texas to stop the exhaustive inspections of cargo trucks carried out by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Launched in September, the Texas DPS border inspections are in addition to those conducted by Mexican customs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Transportation. According to Mexico’s national cargo transport chamber, about 19,000 trucks – loaded with an estimated $1.9 billion in cargo – have been stuck waiting to cross the border.

U.S. officials also have been critical of the measures taken by the state. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said he did not agree with Abbott’s decision and that the inspections were a waste of tax dollars.

The inspections do nothing for border security, as they are solely focused on mechanical functions, such as checking tire pressure and windshield wipers. I do not blame the men and women of DPS for this, as they are carrying out orders from their leadership, Cuellar said in a statement. This is a waste of taxpayer dollars that will only hurt Laredo’s economy. I ask that the state stop interfering with the nation’s largest in-land port of entry in Laredo where 5.4 million trucks cross and 37% of all trade between the U.S. and Mexico flows. This is not good for businesses in Laredo, the state of Texas and the country.

Compounding the issue is a surge of would-be immigrants. As a result, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reduced cargo-processing capacity – or suspended it all together – at several major entry points, shifting agents from truck processing to assist with illegal immigrants. LL