Podcast: Is the move to electric feasible? Here are the facts

May 22, 2024

|

Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation joins the show to talk about the feasibility – or lack thereof – of the EPA’s truck emission ambitions. Also, the Kansas Turnpike is going completely cashless July 1 – and it should make life easier for truckers on the road. And Brent Hutto at Truckstop breaks down the effect of CVSA’s International Roadcheck on the spot market.

0:00 – Newscast

10:23 – Is the move to electric feasible?

25:17 – Kansas Turnpike goes cashless

40:25 – Roadcheck and its effect on the freight market

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new House bill would give FMCSA some teeth when fighting freight fraud. Another carrier wants training requirements watered down. And be on alert this holiday weekend – thieves could be eyeing your loads.

Is the move to electric feasible? Here are the facts

Reaction to the EPA’s new Phase 3 greenhouse gas regulations for heavy-duty vehicles has been swift and loud. And while much of it is warranted, successfully arguing against the rule will require facts and thorough analysis. Enter Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation. He joins the show to talk about the feasibility – or lack thereof – of the EPA’s ambitions, including the potential move to electric trucks, before breaking down the Foundation’s latest freight market report.

Kansas Turnpike goes cashless – here’s what it means to you

The Kansas Turnpike is going completely cashless July 1 – which should make life easier for truckers on the road. Those truckers should already see infrastructure going up to support the move, as well as signs indicating the change is soon to come – as the Turnpike is making a major effort to inform customers about it. Steve Hewitt, CEO of the Kansas Turnpike Authority, explains.

Roadcheck and its effect on the freight market

Last week’s CVSA International Road Check made an impact on the spot market. We speak with Brent Hutto at Truckstop, who breaks down the numbers and has some advice regarding the top regions and lanes.

