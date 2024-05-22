Podcast: Is the move to electric feasible? Here are the facts

Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation joins the show to talk about the feasibility – or lack thereof – of the EPA’s truck emission ambitions. Also, the Kansas Turnpike is going completely cashless July 1 – and it should make life easier for truckers on the road. And Brent Hutto at Truckstop breaks down the effect of CVSA’s International Roadcheck on the spot market.

0:00 – Newscast

10:23 – Is the move to electric feasible?

25:17 – Kansas Turnpike goes cashless

40:25 – Roadcheck and its effect on the freight market

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Greenland, N.H. That’s located at Exit 3 off Interstate 95. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

To check out the latest market update and more of the OOIDA Foundation analysis and reports, go to the website.

Find more information about the freight market online.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new House bill would give FMCSA some teeth when fighting freight fraud. Another carrier wants training requirements watered down. And be on alert this holiday weekend – thieves could be eyeing your loads.

Back to top

Is the move to electric feasible? Here are the facts

Reaction to the EPA’s new Phase 3 greenhouse gas regulations for heavy-duty vehicles has been swift and loud. And while much of it is warranted, successfully arguing against the rule will require facts and thorough analysis. Enter Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation. He joins the show to talk about the feasibility – or lack thereof – of the EPA’s ambitions, including the potential move to electric trucks, before breaking down the Foundation’s latest freight market report.

Back to top

Kansas Turnpike goes cashless – here’s what it means to you

The Kansas Turnpike is going completely cashless July 1 – which should make life easier for truckers on the road. Those truckers should already see infrastructure going up to support the move, as well as signs indicating the change is soon to come – as the Turnpike is making a major effort to inform customers about it. Steve Hewitt, CEO of the Kansas Turnpike Authority, explains.

Back to top

Roadcheck and its effect on the freight market

Last week’s CVSA International Road Check made an impact on the spot market. We speak with Brent Hutto at Truckstop, who breaks down the numbers and has some advice regarding the top regions and lanes.

Back to top