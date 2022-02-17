Texas motor carrier ordered to cease operations

A Houston-based motor carrier has been declared an imminent hazard after a fatal crash, multiple out-of-service violations, and a relationship with a banned motor carrier.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has ordered 4 Life Transport Corp. to cease all interstate and intrastate operations.

The fatal crash happened Feb. 7, according to an FMCSA news release. A driver operating for 4 Life Transport (U.S. DOT No. 3554135) crashed in Utah and was killed. That driver and the commercial motor vehicle he was operating were previously associated with Adversity Transport Inc. That company, also based in Houston, was declared an imminent hazard in late January for exceptionally high out-of-service rates for its vehicles and drivers.

In its review of 4 Life Transport Corp., instigated when the association with Adversity Transport was discovered, FMCSA found it noncompliant with multiple federal safety regulations.

Among the violations:

Controlled substance and alcohol use testing.

Commercial driver’s license requirements and qualifications.

Hours of service violations,

Vehicle maintenance violations.

The agency determined that 4 Life Transport’s vehicle out-of-service rate was 100%, nearly five times national average of 21%. Also, its driver out-of-service rate was 67%, compared to a national average of 6%.

A copy of the imminent hazard order issued to 4 Life Transport Corp. is available here.

Failing to comply with the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $28,142 for each violation. Also, 4 Life Transport may be assessed civil penalties of not less than $11,256 for providing transportation in interstate commerce without operating authority registration, and up to $15,876 for operating a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce without U.S DOT registration. LL

