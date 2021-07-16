Driver named imminent hazard after ignoring out-of-service order, crashing

A commercial driver who ignored an out-of-service order and was involved in a collision has been declared an imminent hazard by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Tennessee-licensed commercial driver Kristopher Anthony Adams was served the order June 23, according to an FMCSA news release. He has been banned from operating any commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce.

Adams on June 9 was operating a tractor-trailer in Adair County, Kentucky, when his vehicle drifted into the opposing lane and collided with another vehicle.

Less than 24 hours before the collision, on June 8, Adams had been ordered out of service after he bypassed a weigh station. When he was stopped by Michigan State Police, he admitted to earlier in the day using a Schedule II drug, a violation of federal safety regulations, and was immediately ordered out-of-service.

Adams had problems leading up to the June out-of-service order and subsequent collision.

In March 2020, during a federally mandated pre-employment drug and alcohol screening test, Adams tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, and thereby became disqualified from operating a commercial motor vehicle until such time he successfully completed a statutorily required return-to-duty process overseen by a substance abuse professional.

Despite the federal controlled substances prohibitions, Adams continued to operate a commercial motor vehicle. In August 2020, he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Kentucky. In addition, three months later he was subjected to two separate unannounced roadside inspections in Georgia and received citations for safety violations on both occasions.

Failing to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order could result in civil penalties of up to $1,951 for each violation. Knowing and/or willful violations may result in criminal penalties. LL

