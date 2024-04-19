Utah police looking for 3 men suspected in scam targeting truckers

Police in Utah are turning to the public for help in finding three men responsible for a recent scam targeting truck drivers.

In a Tuesday, April 16 Facebook post, the Willard City Police Department shared photos of three men suspected in connection to a robbery that occurred that afternoon in the parking lot of the Flying J.

According to police, the individuals would approach drivers in the lot claiming to have just won the lottery and would tell the victims they were passing out cash to reward truckers. They then would ask how much cash the drivers had on them, promising to double the money.

However, when the cash came out, the conversation would take a quick turn. Police said that while one of the individuals would count the money, another of the other suspects would assault the victims and the offenders then would take off with the cash.

Officer Jordan Harper with the Willard Police Department told KSLTV News there were reports of other men telling customers at the truck stop that someone was giving money to truckers, presumably to attract others to the scam.

“We do want to warn the public, when they are out at the gas stations … please be cautious and alert that people are out there doing that,” Harper said. “Sometimes, things are too good to be true.”

Harper added that it is likely the three men wanted in connection to the robbery – much like the victims they are targeting – are just passing through the state. As of the afternoon of Friday, April 19, no arrests had been made in the case.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the incident, or who may have seen the individuals or vehicles involved, to contact the Willard City Police Department through dispatch at (435) 723-6890. LL